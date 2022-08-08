Shawn Mendes Parties With The Weeknd, KAYTRANADA

Shawn Mendes kicked off his pre-birthday weekend by partying with fellow Canadian stars The Weeknd and KAYTRANADA in Miami.

Mendes, who is 24 today, was snapped at LIV nightclub following The Weeknd’s concert at Hard Rock Stadium in nearby Miami Gardens.

People quoted an unnamed source as saying the singer was “in amazing spirits.”

Earlier in the day, paparazzi captured Mendes showing off his toned physique in the sand and surf of Miami Beach. He also shared snaps on social media showing him relaxing on a boat in the Atlantic Ocean.

Mendes flew from his home in Toronto last week to South Florida only days after announcing that he was pulling the plug on his Wonder world tour to focus on his mental health.

“I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger,” the Canadian singer wrote in a message to fans. “I have to put my health as my first priority.

Mendes was scheduled to play July 31 and Aug. 2 in Toronto and Aug. 15 and 16 in Montreal.