Sinéad O’Connor Was Working On Biopic Before Death

Sinéad O’Connor was reportedly in talks to make a big screen biopic based on her memoir, Rememberings, before her untimely death last month.

According to UK tabloid The Sun, O'Connor was in the planning stages for the film adaptation, even suggesting actors who she wanted to see play her throughout the different stages of her life, which included Demi Moore, Saoirse Ronan and Niamh Algar.

“Sinéad was keen to explore making her memoir into her film and she had a raft of ideas about how it would look on screen," a source told The Sun. "She had a huge amount of respect for Demi and thought Niamh was a real rising star after she saw her in her TV series, The Virtues. Sinéad, too, thought Saoirse was fierce and loved her from her film Brooklyn in 2015 when she played an Irish migrant.”

They added, “Her early ideas for the film saw her leaning towards a triptych-style film, featuring three different actresses which would fit with a satirical reference to the Catholic Church’s father, son and Holy Ghost. It was clear Sinead had given real thought to the biopic and seemed keen to get involved in the script.”

O'Connor was found unresponsive by police in her south London flat on July 26. No cause of death has been given, but authorities say it is not being treated as suspicious. She was 56.