Spinal Tap Sequel To Feature Celeb Cameos, Begin Filming In February

Better 40 years late than never.

The long-awaited, highly doubted sequel to Rob Reiner’s 1984 cult classic This Is Spinal Tap is said to begin filming this February.

Appearing on the RHLSTP podcast, Reiner told host Richard Herring that "We're making a sequel. We're going to start shooting in the end of February, and everybody is back."

Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer will return as Nigel Tufnel, David St. Hubbins and Derek Smalls, respectively, with Reiner reprising his role as filmmaker Marty Di Bergi.

Reiner said the sequel will mimic the farewell style of Martin Scorsese’s 1978 concert doc, The Last Waltz, which followed the Band on their legendary final tour.

The plan is to begin shooting next February, Reiner explained, and revealed some big names have been attached to make cameos. “Paul McCartney is joining us, and Elton John, and a few other surprises, [like] Garth Brooks,” he confirmed.

As for the premise of the film, Reiner told Herring, "They've played Albert Hall, played Wembley Stadium, all over the country and in Europe. They haven't spent any time together recently. The idea was that Ian Faith, who was their manager, he passed away. In reality, Tony Hendra passed away. Ian's widow inherited a contract that said Spinal Tap owed them one more concert. She was basically going to sue them if they didn't. All these years and a lot of bad blood we'll get into and they're thrown back together and forced to deal with each other and play this concert."

He also gave some insight into how his character fits into the film.

"I'm back playing Marty DiBergi,” he said. “The band was upset with the first film. They thought I did a hatchet job and this is a chance to redeem myself. I am such a big fan and I felt bad they didn't like what they saw in the first film. When I heard they might get back together, I was a visiting adjunct teacher's helper at the Ed Wood School of Cinematic Arts. I drop everything to document this final concert."