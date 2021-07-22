Steve Grand Says He Tested Positive For COVID-19

Singer-songwriter Steve Grand shared the news this week that he tested positive for COVID-19.

The 31-year-old, who is fully vaccinated, said he believes he contracted the virus while in Provincetown, Massachusetts, where he was performing his acoustic show Straight Outta Quarantine.

“Thankfully, and very likely because of the vaccine, my symptoms are very mild: dry cough, fatigue, but mostly, I just feel a little ‘off,’” tweeted Grand, who had to cancel his last four shows.

“It broke my heart to have to do that but it clearly was a blessing in disguise, as I ended up having COVID.”

The singer, best known for his 2013 viral hit “All-American Boy,” had an important message for his fans.

“Stay safe out there. If you are unvaccinated, have a look at the stats and the fact that the vast majority of COVID hospitalizations are those without the vaccine; some 99% of COVID deaths are those that are unvaccinated,” he tweeted. “Consider those who are unable to be vaccinated.”

Grand's next scheduled performance is Aug. 8 in Chicago.