Steve Lacy Speaks Up After Smashing Fan's Camera On Stage

Steve Lacy, whose song “Bad Habit” is a No. 10 hit in Canada, said Tuesday he’s not apologizing for smashing a fan’s disposable camera on stage.

The 24-year-old singer was performing the track at the end of his show at the Orpheum Theater in New Orleans on Monday night when someone tossed the camera at him.

According to a video clip posted at TMZ, Lacy stopped the song and pleaded: “Don’t throw s**t on my f**king stage, please!”

He retrieved the camera from someone at the front of the stage and then threw it on the floor.

In an Instagram post, Lacy gave a “shoutout to the people not throwing disposable cameras at me and just coming to catch a vibe and connect.”

The singer added: “i hate that the beauty of the connection i have with so many people in the crowd gets lost when something negative happens. i don’t believe i owe anyone an apology – maybe i couldve reacted better? sure. always. i’m a student of life. but i’m a real person with real feelings and real reactions. i’m not a product or a robot. i am human.”

Lacy urged fans to come to his shows “with respect for urself and others.”

A number of artists have been hit – or almost hit – by projectiles while performing recently.

At July’s Rolling Loud festival in Miami Gardens, Kid Cudi made good on a threat to end his set early after being hit with a water bottle. “I will walk off this stage if y’all throw one more f**king thing up here. I will leave,” he blasted the crowd. “I will leave right now. Throw one more f**king on this stage and I will walk off. I’m not f**king playing. You will ruin it for everybody. I will f**ing leave if I get hit with one more f**king thing. If I see one more f**king thing on this f**king stage, I’m leaving. Don’t f**k with me.”

During her concert in Toronto in August, Lady Gaga was nearly hit in the face by a Dr. Simi doll – the mascot for Mexican retail chain Farmacias Similares.

And, earlier this month, Harry Styles took a cringe-inducing hit to the groin from a water bottle during a concert last week in Chicago. He bent over, clutching his privates and said: “Well that’s unfortunate.”