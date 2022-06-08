Steven Page Tests Positive For COVID-19

Canada singer-songwriter Steven Page has been forced to pull out of Saturday’s BC Lions Backyard Block Party after testing positive for COVID-19.

Page, 51, shared in an Instagram post on Tuesday that the virus is “kicking my ass right now.”

He explained: “Hopefully it will be over quickly and I can get back to work, but right now I can barely get through an episode of Law & Order: SVU without pausing to take a nap. Also my lungs feel like there’s a square tile of crushed gravel scrubbing their insides.”

Page ended his message by urging his fans and followers to “wear a mask!"

Page was set to perform at the block party on Vancouver’s Robson Street on June 11 to mark the start of the BC Lions season. Bif Naked is filling in.

OneRepublic is scheduled to perform inside BC Place ahead of the game.

Last September, Page postponed several shows due to the threat of COVID-19. “It was a tough decision," he said at the time, "but when we booked these shows we had truly hoped things would be safer out there than they currently are."