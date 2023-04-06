Steven Tyler Denies Allegations Of Sexual Assault On Minor

Steven Tyler has denied all the allegations in a lawsuit filed against him in December by a woman who claims to have had a three-year illicit relationship with the Aerosmith singer beginning in 1973, when she was a minor.

Shawn Holley, a lawyer representing Tyler, filed a defence in Los Angeles Superior Court last week, insisting the allegations of Julia Misley (whose surname was Holcomb at the time), are “barred in whole or in part by [her] consent” and “because of immunity or qualified immunity to [Tyler] as caregiver and/or guardian.”

The defence added that Misley “has not suffered any injury or damage as a result of any action by [Tyler].”

Misley’s lawyer Jeff Anderson, in a statement shared on his firm’s website, called Tyler’s defence “obnoxious and potentially dangerous” and accused the rock star of “gaslighting” his client.

“It’s astonishing, galling and arrogant that an adult is trying to defend his crimes and exploitation of an unguarded 16-year-old for his perverse pleasure,” it reads. “Now, he’s heaping more pain on Misley and gaslighting her by falsely claiming that she ‘consented’ and that the pain he inflicted was ‘justified and in good faith.’

“Tyler’s statement is more than a weak attempt to shift blame – it is a real and dangerous public safety threat to any vulnerable child who is currently in any kind of legal guardianship. Assuming care for a child – whether that child is 16 months or 16 years – does not and has never implied any type of consent to sexually abuse that child. To say any different is morally and legally repugnant.”

Misley filed her lawsuit while the statute of limitations for childhood sexual abuse claims were waived in California. She alleged sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

She claimed Tyler convinced her mother to grant him guardianship of her when she was 16 years old so they could be together.

In his 2012 memoir Does the Noise in My Head Bother You?, Tyler reflected on how a teen’s parents “signed a paper over for me to have custody, so I wouldn’t get arrested if I took her out of state.”

Without naming her, Tyler remembered Misley as “sexy as hell” and “my heart’s desire, my partner in crimes of passion.”

Misley said she met Tyler when she was 16 after an Aerosmith concert (he would have been 25 at the time). She claims he took her to his hotel room and “performed various acts of criminal sexual conduct.” He allegedly bought her a plane ticket to Seattle, where Aerosmith did its next concert, and performed more sexual acts on her.

In Washington State, the age of consent is 16 but if the person is under 18 their partner can be no more than five years older.

Tyler allegedly promised Misley’s parents that he would support her and enrol her in school but, according to her, he “did not meaningfully follow through on these promises and instead continued to travel with, assault and provide alcohol and drugs.”

Misley alleged that Tyler forced her to get an abortion when she learned she was pregnant with his son in 1975.

She eventually left Tyler and moved on with her life, only to read his memoir, which she claimed portrayed their relationship as “romantic, loving.” Her name (with her original surname misspelled as “Halcomb”) appears in the book’s acknowledgements.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.