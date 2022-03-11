Student Gets Exam Moved So She Can Attend Arkells Concert

An Ontario university student managed to get one of her final exams rescheduled so she can attend an Arkells concert.

Savannah Tarantella, who attends Brock University, had tickets to see the band’s Blink Once show in Kitchener, which was postponed from February to April due to capacity restrictions.

When Tarantella learned that her Mineralogy II exam was scheduled for 7 to 10 pm on the night of the Arkells concert, she told the teaching assistant about the conflict, who recommended she ask the professor for an accommodation.

But, according to CTV News, Tarantella also reached out to Arkells frontman Max Kerman via social media. He responded with a note she could give to her professor, Mariek Schmidt.

“I understand that you – as the professor – can’t make this exception every time,” Kerman wrote, “but we’re hoping you allow Sav to write her exam on another day, so she can join us at the show.”

He also extended an invitation for Schmidt to attend the concert as a guest of the band.

Schmidt replied to Tarantella that it would be no problem to reschedule her exam and added: “Having the lead singer write a message is a nice touch. Have a great time.”

Schmidt also told Tarantella if she get tickets for her, “we could reschedule the exam for the whole class.”

Schmidt told CTV News she frequently gets requests for accommodation and would have done so for Tarantella even without the note from Kerman. The professor knows a little something about rock – she is studying volcanic rocks found by the Mars rover – and about rock concerts.

“I remember being in my early 20s and concerts were a big deal – going to spend time with friends, it’s a communal kind of experience,” she said. “So I definitely can appreciate how important it is.”