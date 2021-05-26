Suspect208 Calls It Quits

Suspect208, a band that included the sons of Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash and Metallica’s Robert Trujillo, has called it quits.

The decision came less than four months after lead singer Noah Weiland, the son of late Stone Temple Pilots frontman Scott Weiland, was fired.

In January, the remaining members of Suspect208 said Weiland “was heading down a dark path of drug use that got in the way of our friendship as well as the band.

“It had to be done for his safety, as well as the longevity of the band.”

Tye Trujillo left Suspect208 and Weiland’s replacement Cody Houston also stepped away.

“We decided to end it because Tye left and Cody left to be a dad and we didn’t want to keep dividing up our fan base by getting new people,” Niko Tsangaris told Wall of Sound. He has launched a new band, S8NT ELEKTRIC.

Suspect208 released it debut single “Long Awaited” last November.