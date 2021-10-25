System Of A Down's Serj Tankian Gives Health Update

System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian gave fans an update on his health early Monday, days after testing positive for COVID-19.

“I am doing well and hoping to be clear of all symptoms soon,” the 54-year-old wrote in an Instagram post in which he also said he was “overwhelmed and grateful” for the outpouring of well wishes.

Tankian used the opportunity to weigh in on vaccines. "I believe that being vaccinated helped minimize my symptoms and suffering,” he said. “We have many in our community who are resistant to the vaccine. I do understand and am not someone who takes sides on this issue.”

The musician opined: “Every medical situation requires proper understanding of the patients gender, age, medical history and preconditions. Vaccines should be no different and their side effects taken into serious consideration. The health industry cannot operate as a one size fits all on anything anymore. It’s medically irresponsible.

“That said I’m happy I along with my elder parents are vaccinated.”

Last week, System of a Down postponed a pair of shows in Los Angeles until February due to Tankian’s positive test.

“I am shocked that it could even be Covid as I am not just vaccinated but also incredibly careful,” he wrote on Instagram at the time.