Taylor Swift Is Bringing 'Eras' To Toronto!

FINALLY!

It's taken a tweet from our Prime Minister and an "official grievance" from one of our MPs, but Taylor Swift got the memo. The Eras Tour is finally coming to Canada. Well, Toronto, to be exact.

Swift just announced another leg of her tour for Fall 2024, which includes six dates at the Rogers Centre: November 14, 15, 16, 21, 22 and 23. Gracie Abrams will be the opener for those shows.

On socials she posted a message, "Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era 😝 Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with @gracieabrams !"

Of course, demand for tickets will be INSANE, but you can now register to become a "Verified fan" at Ticketmaster. You can visit TaylorSwift.com for more information.

Hopes are that more Canadian dates in cities that are not Toronto will be announced soon, but for now we get six in the Six.