Taylor Swift Is Spotify's Most Streamed Artist Of 2023

Taylor Swift has been named Spotify's Most Streamed Artist of 2023.

A day after the global superstar wrapped up her Eras Tour for 2023 in Brazil, the digital streaming platform revealed its top artists of the year, in addition to launching the "Wrapped" campaign, which gives users their annual highlights.

Swift posted a humbled response on socials, saying, "Um ok this is unreal?? I just wanted to say to anyone who listened to my music this year, anywhere in the world, thank you. Getting named Spotify’s Global Top Artist in 2023 is truly the best birthday/holiday gift you could’ve given me. We’ve seriously had THE MOST fun this year out there on tour and now this. Are you serious."

She then gave fans a treat, offering up a thank you gift in the form of "You're Losing Me (From The Vault)," a highly coveted track by Swifties that was previouly only available on an exclusive CD edition of Midnights that was available at her Eras Tour shows in East Rutherford, NJ.

"So I was trying to think of a way to thank you, and a lot of you have been asking me to put “You’re Losing Me (From The Vault)” on streaming... so here you go! You can finally listen EVERYWHERE now," she writes.

The top streamed artists following Swift were Bad Bunny, The Weeknd, Drake and Peso Pluma. The most streamed songs globally were “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus, “Kill Bill” by SZA and “As It Was” by Harry Styles, while the most streamed albums were Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny, Midnights by Taylor Swift and SOS by SZA.

Most Streamed Artists (Globally)

Taylor Swift Bad Bunny The Weeknd Drake Peso Pluma Feid Travis Scott SZA Karol G Lana Del Rey

Most Streamed Songs (Globally)

Miley Cyrus “Flowers” SZA “Kill Bill” Harry Styles “As It Was” Jung Kook “Seven (feat. Latto)” Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma “Ella Baila Sola” Taylor Swift “Cruel Summer” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage “Creepin’ (with The Weeknd & 21 Savage)” Rema, Selena Gomez “Calm Down (with Selena Gomez)” Bizarrap, Shakira “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” Taylor Swift “Anti-Hero”

Most Streamed Albums (Globally)

Bad Bunny Un Verano Sin Ti Taylor Swift Midnights SZA SOS by SZA The Weeknd Starboy KAROL G MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO Morgan Wallen One Thing At a Time Taylor Swift Lover Metro Boomin HEROES & VILLAINS Peso Pluma GÉNESIS Harry Styles Harry’s House