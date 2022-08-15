Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' Eligible For Oscar Nom

Taylor Swift is once again eligible for an Academy Award nomination – but, this time, it’s not for Best Original Song.

The pop star’s All Too Well: The Short Film is eligible for consideration in the Best Live Action Short category, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Swift wrote and directed the nearly 15-minute visual, in which she appears with Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien, for a cut of “All Too Well” on her album Red (Taylor’s Version). The short film was screened for a week last November at a cinema in New York City, making it eligible for Oscar consideration.

The Hollywood Reporter noted that Swift is “working with a top consulting firm” on a campaign to score a nomination.

Swift was previously eligible for Oscar nods thanks to “Beautiful Ghosts” (for 2019’s Cats), “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” (for 2017’s Fifty Shades Darker), “Sweeter Than Fiction” (for 2013’s One Chance) and “Safe & Sound” (for 2012’s The Hunger Games).

None of those songs earned nominations but, this year, Swift is a Best Original Song contender for “Carolina,” which is featured in Where the Crawdads Sing.

Swift has collected 11 Grammy Awards and an Emmy (for AMEX Unstaged: Taylor Swift Experience), so an Oscar win would make her a Tony Award short of EGOT status.