Taylor Swift's 'Evermore' Debuts At No. 1

To no one’s surprise, Taylor Swift’s surprise album evermore has debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart.

It is the eighth No. 1 album for Swift in the U.S. and her second since folklore in August.

According to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, evermore earned 329,000 equivalent album units in its first week. folklore got a boost, rising from No. 11 to No. 3 on the chart – making Swift the first female artist since 1963 to have two albums in the Top 3 at the same time and the first artist overall since Future in 2017.

With a total of eight albums reaching No. 1, Swift is third behind Barbra Streisand (who has 11) and Madonna (with nine) among female artists.

evermore pushed Shawn Mendes’ album Wonder out of the Top 10 in its second week of release.

The Billboard 200 chart, dated Dec. 26, will be published Tuesday.