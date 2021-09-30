Taylor Swift Sparks Speculation About Adele Album

Taylor Swift on Thursday added fuel to the fiery hot rumours that a new Adele album is coming soon by making an announcement about one of her own albums.

“Got some news that I think you’re gonna like - My version of Red will be out a week earlier than scheduled (including the 4 disc vinyl) on November 12th !” Swift tweeted. “Can’t wait to celebrate the 13th with you and our new/old autumn heartbreak album.”

The news sent Twitter into a tizzy as fans speculated that Swift moved up the release of her re-recorded 2012 album so she doesn’t have to compete with Adele’s long awaited new album, which they now believe will be out on Nov. 19.

Swift’s Fearless (Taylor’s Version) debuted to No. 1 on the U.S. album chart in April.

Check out a few of the reactions:

stans get confirmation from insiders, daydreamers get confirmation from taylor swift. ADELE IS COMING FOR REAL!!! pic.twitter.com/wWgrpakLnX — adele's fan » addy ⁿᵉʷ « (@queenadelesIays) September 30, 2021

taylor swift announced adele’s comeback before adele herself

pic.twitter.com/9fegNdEb2X — 𝓯𝓸𝓵𝓴𝓵𝓸𝓻𝓲𝓪𝓷 (@swiftxlover) September 30, 2021

TAYLOR IS MOVING RED (TV) CAUSE ADELE IS GONNA DROP THE 19th! THAT MEANS TAYLOR AND ADELE MUST HAVE TALKED SO THAT ADELE COULD TELL TAYLOR HER RELEASE DATE AND TAYLOR COULD HAVE TIME TO MOVE IT! TAYDELE IS ALIVE AND WELL!!! BOTH MY QUEENS GOING #1 A WEEK APART!!! pic.twitter.com/ihiXRv68z8 — Daniel (@danxiel13) September 30, 2021

taylor swift and adele fans in november:pic.twitter.com/8jIVdyLagf — adele's fan » addy ⁿᵉʷ « (@queenadelesIays) September 30, 2021

🚨EXCLUSIVE🚨



My team has acquired photographs of Adele and Taylor Swift on the phone yesterday morning, rumour has it that Adele told Taylor her album release date. pic.twitter.com/fHqlH679Rp — Adele Photos (@photosofadele) September 30, 2021

Adele when she sees that Taylor indirectly leaked her album release date pic.twitter.com/gNkpBvEwYn — Fred (@FredAdkins_) September 30, 2021