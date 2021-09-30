iHeartRadio

Taylor Swift Sparks Speculation About Adele Album

Taylor Swift on Thursday added fuel to the fiery hot rumours that a new Adele album is coming soon by making an announcement about one of her own albums.

“Got some news that I think you’re gonna like - My version of Red will be out a week earlier than scheduled (including the 4 disc vinyl) on November 12th !” Swift tweeted. “Can’t wait to celebrate the 13th with you and our new/old autumn heartbreak album.”

The news sent Twitter into a tizzy as fans speculated that Swift moved up the release of her re-recorded 2012 album so she doesn’t have to compete with Adele’s long awaited new album, which they now believe will be out on Nov. 19.

Swift’s Fearless (Taylor’s Version) debuted to No. 1 on the U.S. album chart in April.

