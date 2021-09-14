Taylor Swift Takes In Irish Singer's Pub Show

An Irish singer-songwriter is getting global attention this week after revealing that Taylor Swift took in his performance at a Belfast pub on Friday night.

“It’s not everyday Taylor Swift walks into your gig and stays for your whole three hour set,” tweeted Tiernán Heffron, along with two selfies he snapped with the pop superstar.

“She was the most lovely person! She asked how she could follow what I was doing and gave me a tip! Dreams do come true, ready and excited for what’s to come.”

Swift dropped by the Tipsy Bird in Belfast and caught Heffron’s set whilst enjoying margaritas. “We can confirm she is just as lovely as you would expect and was kind enough to take a picture with our team,” the pub shared on Facebook.

Swift was reportedly in the city with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who was filming Conversations With Friends.

Heffron, 22, told BBC News he was setting up for his show when someone told him Swift had walked in. “The back of my knees just dropped,” he said. “I was excited because any other singer-songwriter would dream of this moment – so I just thought ‘let’s do it.’

“My heart was beating so fast. I just went for it and I had her up singing and dancing to [folk song] ‘Tell My Ma’ – she was having a blast.”