Taylor Swift To Make Her Feature Directorial Debut

Taylor Swift is expanding her role as filmmaker.

The singer-songwriter will make her feature directorial debut with a project for Searchlight Pictures.

“Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller,” said Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield, in a statement. “It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey.”

No specifics about Swift’s debut film or a timeline have been shared but she will direct from a script she wrote. Last month, Swift announced that she is embarking on The Eras Tour next year.

Asked about directing a full-length film during a Q&A at September’s Toronto International Film Festival – where she presented All Too Well: The Short Film – Swift said: “If it were the right thing, it would be such a privilege and honour.”

The singer identified directors Greta Gerwig, Nora Ephron and Chloe Zhao as influences.

Swift could possibly be an Oscar-winning filmmaker before she completes her debut feature. All Too Well: The Short Film is eligible for in the short film category at the 95th Academy Awards because it was screened in a cinema in New York.

The music video, which stars Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien, has earned Swift Video of the Year and Best Longform Video at the MTV Video Music Awards, where she also won Best Direction. It was also voted Favourite Music Video at the American Music Awards and is nominated for Best Music Video at the upcoming Grammys.

Swift previously directed the videos for her songs “The Man,” “Cardigan” and “Willow.”