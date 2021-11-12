Taylor Swift To Perform 10-Minute 'All Too Well' On 'SNL'

Taylor Swift will break with tradition when she makes her fifth appearance as musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend. Instead of performing two songs, she will do only one: "All Too Well."

On the just-released Red (Taylor’s Version), the track clocks in at 10:13.

“It’s an absurd length of time for a song to be,” Swift admitted on Thursday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she described “All Too Well” – crafted while she was warming up for a tour rehearsal – as her personal favourite from the original Red.

The song also comes with a short film, premiering Friday at 7 p.m. ET, which Swift wrote and directed and stars in with Sadie Sink (Stranger Things) and Dylan O’Brien (Maze Runner).

Red (Taylor's Version) is a collection of 30 songs, including new recordings of hits like “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” and “I Knew You Were Trouble."

“It never would have been possible to go back & remake my previous work, uncovering lost art & forgotten gems along the way if you hadn’t emboldened me,” Swift tweeted. “Red is about to be mine again, but it has always been ours. Now we begin again.”

Red, released in 2012, was Swift’s fourth studio album. In February, she put out Fearless (Taylor’s Version), a re-do of her 2008 album. (Swift is re-recording her early music so that she can own the rights. Her first six albums are currently owned by Shamrock Holdings, a private company controlled by members of the Disney family.)

Check out the lyric video for "All Too Well" below: