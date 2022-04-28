Taylor Swift Weeps In 'Amsterdam' Trailer

Taylor Swift shows up briefly in the trailer for Amsterdam that premiered Wednesday at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

In a scene near the end of the trailer, the music superstar – wearing a black dress and veiled fascinator – breaks down in tears while looking at her father’s body. Chris Rock’s character says: “You have a dead white man in a box … Who do you think is going to get in trouble? The Black man.”

Amsterdam is Swift’s first big screen role since she played Bombalurina in the 2019 bomb Cats. The period drama, described as an “original romantic crime epic,” was directed by David O. Russell and opens in in November.

Swift made her acting debut in 2010’s Valentine’s Day and appeared in 2014’s The Giver as well as episodes of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation in 2009 and New Girl in 2013.

On Tuesday at CinemaCon, attendees got a sneak peek at the trailer for Don’t Worry Darling starring Harry Styles.