The 1975 Cancel 2021 Tour Dates

The 1975 announced Tuesday it is scrapping all tour plans in 2021.

“These are incredibly difficult times for a lot of people," read a statement shared on social media, "and until we can be sure that we will be able to play shows in a way that is safe for our fans and crew, we have decided the best course of action is to cancel our touring so that, where possible, everyone can get their tickets refunded sooner rather than later.”

The Music for Cars Tour, which included a May 2020 stop at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage, was suspended last April due to COVID-19.

There is some good news for fans, however. The 1975 said they are working on a follow-up to last year’s Notes on a Conditional Form.

“[We] look forward to seeing you all at a show as soon as it is safe to do so,” read the statement. “Stay safe and look after each other.”