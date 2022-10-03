The Avalanches Cancel Shows In Toronto, Montreal

Australian electronic music duo The Avalanches announced Saturday they have cancelled a pair of shows that were scheduled this week in Canada.

“Unfortunately due to serious illness we have had to make the heartbreaking decision to cancel our remaining US and Canadian shows to return home,” read a statement shared on social media.

The Avalanches were due to play Toronto’s Phoenix Concert Theatre on Tuesday night and Montreal’s Corona Theatre on Wednesday. Six shows in the U.S. were also scrapped.

“Apologies to everyone who had tickets … all ticket holders will be contacted directly with refund details.”

The Avalanches were originally set to be on the road in February and March but postponed the tour due to “ongoing personal health issues.”

Last week, the duo tweeted a reaction to news that Santigold scrapped a tour that was due to begin on Oct. 9, citing high costs and the toll on her mental health.

“Thank you for saying what we are all feeling. It’s brutal out here,” The Avalanches tweeted. “Artists need to be real about the financial toll of touring. For us it means massive debt.”

Also last week, Metronomy announced it was pushing October shows in Toronto and Montreal to next May. In a message to fans on Instagram, the English electronic music group explained: “Touring [North] America is one of the most exhausting and expensive things a band can do … you start weighing up the time you spend on the road against the time you spend with loved ones at home.”

Last month, British singers Arlo Parks and Sam Fender also pulled the plug on tour dates, citing their mental health. In July, Canadian singer Shawn Mendes cancelled the remaining dates on his Wonder tour to “take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger.”