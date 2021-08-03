The Weeknd Embraces 'Sober Lite' Life

The Weeknd has opened up about kicking hard drugs, giving up on the Grammys and starting a family.

In an interview for the September issue of GQ, the Toronto-born singer said he has embraced the term “sober lite” because he still sometimes drinks and smokes weed.

“I’m not a heavy drinker, as much as I used to be,” The Weeknd said. “The romance of drinking isn’t there.

“Drugs were a crutch. It was me thinking that I needed it. And not doing the work to figure out how not to need it. And I’ve spent the last few years realizing that and thanking God that I don’t need it. Because for a lot of people, it’s hard to shake it. But I knew I didn’t want it.”

The Weeknd shared one reason for abusing drugs. “I eventually want a family,” he said. “I know I say I don’t, but I know I do. I want children.”

Asked for his thoughts on being shut out of this year’s Grammy nominations – he has vowed to never again submit his music for consideration – the singer opined: “I guess I just wasn’t good enough.

“I don’t believe that, but to their standards, that’s what it is. I wasn’t good enough, and that’s the reality of it.”

Admitting he was initially “angry,” confused” and “sad,” The Weeknd said he doesn’t want to know why he failed to earn any nominations.

“I just don’t care. Because that will never be the reason why I do what I do,” he said. “It never really was before. And I’m glad that I can make music and not have to think about that. I’ll never be in that conversation ever again.”