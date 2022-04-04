The Weeknd Jokes About Changing Name To ABEL

The Weeknd joked on Sunday about changing his stage name.

The Canadian singer, who was born Abel Tesfaye, suggested he go by his first name only.

“I feel like I should change my stage name to ABEL at this point lol,” he tweeted.

The Weeknd referenced Kanye West’s decision last year to adopt his nickname as his legal name.

“Maybe pull a YE and just legally change my name to ABEL.. no last name. Like Madonna or Cher or Prince. I don’t know it seems like a lot.”

He later tweeted: “ABEL [formerly] known as The Weeknd?”

When singer John Legend commented that “ABEL is dope,” The Weeknd replied: “I’m tempted …”

The Weeknd has previously said he wanted to call himself by The Weekend but dropped the third vowel because there was a pop-rock band in Ontario called The Weekend.

He told GQ last year: "It’s become very clear that Abel is someone I go home to every night. And The Weeknd is someone I go to work as."