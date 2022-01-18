The Weeknd's 'Dawn FM' Debuts At No. 2 In U.S.

The Weeknd’s new album Dawn FM debuted in second place on the U.S. chart, only slightly behind DS4Ever from rapper Gunna.

The Canadian singer’s fifth studio album earned 148,000 equivalent album units (a calculation based on sales and streams) in the week that ended Jan. 13, according to MRC Data. Gunna’s third album debuted with 150,300 equivalent album units.

Dawn FM is The Weeknd’s eighth release to make it into the Top 5 of the Billboard 200. Three of his albums (Beauty Behind the Madness, Starboy, After Hours) and one EP (My Dear Melancholy) went to No. 1.

The Weeknd’s hits collection The Highlights, released nearly a year ago, is at No. 6 in its 48th week on the Billboard 200.