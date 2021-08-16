The Weeknd Sets U.S. Chart Record

The Weeknd has set a U.S. chart record with a song he released nearly two years ago.

“Blinding Lights” is having its 88th week on the Billboard Hot 100 – surpassing the 2012 hit “Radioactive” by Imagine Dragons for the longest time ever on the singles chart. The song is currently No. 18.

Written with fellow Canadians Jason Quenneville and Ahmad Balshe (aka Belly) – as well as Sweden’s Max Martin and Oscar Holter – the track debuted in November 2019 ahead of The Weeknd’s fourth studio album After Hours.

“Blinding Lights” already holds the record for the most time spent in the Top 5 of the Hot 100 (43 weeks), the Top 10 (57 weeks), Top 20 (79 weeks) and Top 40 (84 weeks).

As if setting a record isn’t enough, The Weeknd’s latest single, “Take My Breath” debuted on the Hot 100 at No. 6 – giving him his 13th Top 10 hit in the U.S. since 2014.

The Hot 100 is compiled using MRC Data for sales, streams and radio airplay.