Thieves Make Off With Shawn Mendes' SUV: Report

Thieves made off with Canadian singer Shawn Mendes’ SUV last week, according to a report on Sunday.

TMZ cited law enforcement sources as saying Mendes and Camila Cabello were in her Los Angeles home when burglars broke in through a window. They made a quick escape when they discovered the couple was at home – but not before grabbing the keys to Mendes’ black Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

According to the report, the Los Angeles Police Department are on the case but no arrests have been made.

Mendes and Cabello spent most of the early lockdown at her Miami home, then spent the holidays at the Mendes family home in Pickering, Ont. and at his downtown Toronto condo. They recently settled into Cabello’s $3.4 million U.S. home in the Hollywood Hills.