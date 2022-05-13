'This Is Spinal Tap' Sequel Coming

Director Rob Reiner has announced that he’s making a sequel to the 1984 rockumentary This Is Spinal Tap.

Michael McKean, Christopher Guest and Harry Shearer will reprise their roles as members of the fictional metal band Spinal Tap and Reiner will return as documentary maker Marty DeBergi.

"I can tell you hardly a day goes by without someone saying, 'Why don’t you do another one?' For so many years, we said, 'Nah.' It wasn’t until we came up with the right idea how to do this," Reiner told Deadline. "You don’t want to just do it, to do it. You want to honour the first one and push it a little further with the story."

The sequel is set for release in March 2024 to mark the original’s 40th anniversary.

This Is Spinal Tap grossed a mere $4.7 million U.S. at the box office but has become a cult classic. The U.S. Library of Congress selected the film for preservation in 2002, noting it is "culturally, historically, and aesthetically significant."

Earlier this month, Ric Parnell, the English drummer who played Mick Shrimpton, died at 70.