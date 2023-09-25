Tim McGraw Adds New Canadian Tour Dates

Tim McGraw has added more Canadian dates to his North American Standing Room Only tour next year.

Originally announcing Vancouver, BC as the only Canadian stop on the tour, McGraw has now added Montreal and Ottawa to docket. He will now play Vancouver's Rogers Arena on March 27, followed by Montreal's Bell Centre on May 2 and Ottawa's Canadian Tire Centre on May 3. Carly Pearce will support him on all dates.

McGraw performed in the Toronto area last month, headling this year's Boots & Hearts Festival, however, fans in the GTA only need to travel as far as Buffalo, NY to see him. He plays the KeyBank Center on May 3.

Tickets for the newly added shows go on sale this Friday (September 29) at 10AM local time via Ticketmaster. See the full list of tour dates below.

Over the weekend, McGraw played a career-spanning set at this year's iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, NV, which you can read all about here.