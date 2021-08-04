Tom Morello Joined By Bruce Springsteen, Eddie Vedder On 'Highway To Hell'

Tom Morello has enlisted Bruce Springsteen and Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder for a cover of the AC/DC classic “Highway to Hell.”

Morello said, in a release, this version of the 1979 song “pays homage to AC/DC but with Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder, bringing this legendary song into the future.

"One of the greatest rock ’n’ roll songs of all time sung by two of the greatest rock ’n’ roll singers of all time. And then I drop a shredding guitar solo. Thank you and good night.”

The “Highway to Hell” cover is the first taste of Morello’s forthcoming album The Atlas Underground Fire, which is set for release Oct. 15 and features guests like Damian Marley, Mike Posner, Sama’ Abdulhadi and Bring Me the Horizon.

Check out the cover below: