Tom Morello Uncertain About Future Of Rage Against The Machine

Tom Morello has said he doesn’t know when, or if, Rage Against the Machine will resume touring.

“We’ll see,” he told Rolling Stone. “If there is to be any more shows, we will announce it as a band. I don’t know. I know as much as you do, honestly. Right now we’re in a time of healing.”

Last October, the band pulled the plug on the remaining shows on the North American leg of its 2023 tour, including shows scheduled for this month in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Winnipeg.

Frontman Zack de la Rocha said he needed more time to recover from a severe tear in his left Achilles tendon he suffered early in the tour. The frontman was seated during shows last summer in Ottawa, Quebec City, Hamilton and Toronto.

Morello said even after de la Rocha was injured on the second night of the RATM reunion tour, he was “more compelling as a frontman sitting on a box in the middle of the stage than 99 percent of the frontmen in the history of all time.”

So, is the band officially on another hiatus? “Rage Against the Machine is like the ring in Lord of the Rings. It drives men mad. It drives journalists mad. It drives record industry people mad,” said Morello. “They want it. They want the thing, and they’re driven mad. If there are Rage shows, if there are not Rage shows, you’ll hear from the band. I do not know. When there is news, it will come from a collective statement from the band. There is no news.”