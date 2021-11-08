Travis Scott Hit With Lawsuits In Wake Of Astroworld Tragedy

Only hours after eight people died at his Astroworld Festival in Houston, Travis Scott has been hit with multiple lawsuits.

“We will be pursuing justice for all our clients who were harmed in this tragic and preventable event,” said high profile lawyer Ben Crump on Sunday, in a release.

He and lawyer Bob Hilliard filed suit on behalf of 21-year-old attendee Noah Gutierrez.

“We are hearing horrific accounts of the terror and helplessness people experienced – the horror of a crushing crowd and the awful trauma of watching people die while trying unsuccessfully to save them,” Crump said.

“We urge others who suffered physical or emotional injury or witnessed the events of that day to contact us and share their stories.”

Another fan, Manuel Souza, filed a lawsuit against Scott and other defendants accusing them of negligence and seeking at least $1 million U.S. in damages.

“Defendants failed to properly plan and conduct the concert in a safe manner,” lawyer Steve Kherkher wrote. “Instead, they consciously ignored the extreme risks of harm to concertgoers, and, in some cases actively encouraged and fomented dangerous behaviours.”

The lawsuit alleges Scott has a history of encouraging fans to act out. “His express encouragement of violence has previously resulted in serious violence at numerous past concerts,” it claims.

(In 2015, Scott was charged after allegedly telling fans at Lollapalooza in Chicago to ignore security and barricades to rush the stage. He pleaded guilty to reckless conduct. He was arrested two years later for telling fans to rush the stage at a show in Arkansas.)

A third lawsuit, filed Sunday by Thomas J. Henry on behalf of an unnamed plaintiff, also names Drake as a defendant. The Canadian rapper was a surprise special guest during Scott’s set.

Henry alleges that the two continued to perform “even as emergency vehicles arrived and responders attempted to rescue those in distress.”

On Saturday, Scott tweeted: "I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night. Houston PD has my total support as they continue look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need.”

In a follow-up video message via Instagram Story, Scott added: “My fans really mean the world to me. I always just want to leave them with a positive experience … I could just never imagine the severity of the situation.”

Drake did not comment publicly on the tragedy over the weekend.

Harris County executive Lina Hidalgo said Saturday she is calling for “an objective and independent investigation into what happened” at Astroworld. “Nobody should ever expect for a loved one to go to a concert and not return,” she tweeted.