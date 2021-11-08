Travis Scott Pulls Out Of Las Vegas Music Festival: Report

Travis Scott will not perform at this weekend’s Day N Vegas Festival, according to a report.

Sources told Variety that the rap star is “too distraught” about the deadly crowd surge at his Astroworld festival in Houston on Friday night to appear at Day N Vegas, which runs Nov. 12 to 14 on the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

As of 12 noon Monday, there had been no official announcement from Scott or the festival’s promoters. He is scheduled to headline on Saturday night.

In a video message he shared in an Instagram Story on Saturday, Scott said: “My fans really mean the world to me. I always just want to leave them with a positive experience … I could just never imagine the severity of the situation."

Scott is already facing lawsuits over the Astroworld incident.