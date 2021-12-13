Travis Scott Won't Perform At Coachella: Reports

Travis Scott will not be making his live comeback at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, according to reports.

News Channel 3 in Palm Springs reported Friday that the rapper has been dropped from the line-up following the deadly crowd surge at his Astroworld Festival last month.

On Saturday, Variety cited its own unnamed sources as confirming that Scott lost his headline spot on the bill.

Reps for Scott and Coachella had not responded to inquiries as of Sunday afternoon.

The sold-out festival, which is scheduled for April 15-17 and April 22-24, will announce its line-up early in the new year. (Swedish House Mafia announced in October it will be part of the line-up.)

An online petition to have Scott dropped from all festivals produced by Coachella’s parent company and AEG has over 60,000 names.