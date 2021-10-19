Travis Tritt Refuses To Perform At Venues With COVID-19 Rules

Country singer Travis Tritt has cancelled concerts at venues with rules in place to protect fans from COVID-19.

“I’m putting my money where my mouth is and announcing that any venue or promoter mandating masks, requiring vaccinations, or pushing COVID testing protocols on my fans will not be tolerated,” Tritt said, in a statement posted on his website on Monday. “Any show I have booked that discriminates against concert-goers by requiring proof of vaccination, a COVID test, or a mask is being canceled immediately.”

The 58-year-old said cancelling shows is “a sacrifice that I’m willing to make to stand up for the freedoms that generations of Americans have enjoyed for their entire lifetimes.”

Tritt pulled the plug on scheduled concerts in Indiana, Mississippi, Illinois (all three venues require masks) and Kentucky (where the venue requires a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination).

As of Tuesday night, the tour schedule on Tritt’s website still listed upcoming shows at venues in Oklahoma, Georgia and South Carolina that have mask policies in place.

(Tritt's website still lists an April 30, 2022 show in St. John's, NL but the concert at Mary Brown’s Centre – formerly Mile One Centre – was cancelled on Oct. 7.)

“The fear-mongering narrative is breaking down,” Tritt tweeted on Monday. “People who stand up against this narrative scare the hell out of those who promote fear. Hold the line and stand strong.”