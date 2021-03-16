Triumph Releasing 'Allied Forces' Box Set On Record Store Day

Canadian rock band Triumph is releasing a 40th anniversary box set of their classic 1981 album Allied Forces to celebrate this year’s Record Store Day.

The band – Rik Emmett, Mike Levine and Gil Moore – has been named Canadian Ambassadors for Record Store Day, which takes place June 12 and July 17.

“We’re really proud to be this year’s ambassadors,” Moore said, in a video message. He recalled his days as a youth taking a bus with his friends to downtown Toronto every Saturday to shop at Sam the Record Man for blues records. “That’s what got me started playing drums.”

Previous Canadian ambassadors include the Trews and the Sheepdogs.

“Make your way over to your local record store and parse through those beautiful vinyl records, find some music that you want to fall in love with, and turn it up loud,” said Moore.

The Triump box set, out June 12, includes a picture disc of the original Allied Forces, a double Live in Cleveland LP and a 7” single of a previously unreleased 1982 live recording in Ottawa. Fans also get a 24-page booklet, several tour collectibles, hand-drawn cartoons and lyrics and a poster of Toronto’s Maple Leaf Gardens.

“We’re extremely proud of Allied Forces,” Levine said, in a release. “It was the record that started the global rocket ride for us and we’re also excited to share with our fans some really great moments from our archives with this boxset.”

Allied Forces was Triumph’s fifth studio album and includes hits like “Magic Power,” “Fight the Good Fight” and “Say Goodbye.”