Twenty One Pilots Tour Includes 2 Canadian Dates

Twenty One Pilots announced Friday they are hitting the road next summer in support of their latest album, Scaled and Icy.

The Icy Tour 2022 includes a stop on Aug. 26 at Montreal’s Bell Centre and the following night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Nov. 24.

Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun haven't performed in Canada since 2019's Bandito Tour, which included eight Canadian cities. Twenty One Pilots also performed at the Quebec City Summer Festival that year.

News of the tour came with the release of a digital deluxe version of Scaled and Icy, which features previously unreleased performances of tracks from the duo’s livestream this past May, as well as the album’s colour vinyl editions.