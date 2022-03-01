Ukraine Calls On Streaming Platforms To Show Support

The Ukraine government is calling on major music streaming companies to show support for the country’s musicians.

“We ask you to allow our artists [to] change their album covers to draw the attention to the bloody war in Ukraine,” tweeted Mykhailo Fedorov, vice prime minister and minister of digital transformation on Tuesday. "Let us engage more Russian sane people!”

Fedorov’s ministry partnered with popular music website СЛУХ to appeal to Apple Music and Spotify for permission to replace the album artwork of Ukrainian artists with the country’s flag and the message: “While you are listening to this song, Ukrainian civilians are dying from Russian bombing! We ask Russian citizens to stop this war! To protest that regime!”

Joint forces of Ukrainian music industry, @mintsyfra and Slukh media appeal to the @AppleMusic and @Spotify leadership. We ask you to allow our artists change their album covers to draw the attention to the bloody war in Ukraine. Let us engage more Russian sane people! pic.twitter.com/5HeiyU940Q — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) March 1, 2022

The open letter reads: “The propaganda of the aggressor state turned out to be so strong that ordinary Russians, music lovers, still do not believe what is happening with Ukraine. Music can no longer be out of politics. And never will be again.

“We want to convey to all listeners from Russia information about what it really happening. The only way to stop the bloodshed is to help the people of Russia hear the truth.”

The letter also calls on the streaming platforms to block the accounts of Russian artists “who support the war and Putin’s aggressive actions.”

A number of music acts have announced they are cancelling upcoming concerts in Russia and Ukraine due to the invasion.