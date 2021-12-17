WATCH: BTS Performs In Crosswalk On 'The Late Late Show'

The highly anticipated BTS “Crosswalk Concert” segment aired on Thursday’s episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden.

It was shot last month while the K-pop group was in Los Angeles for a four-night run of sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium.

“Now he wants us to play beside some gas station,” RM says to the camera. Jimin adds: “I’m scared. I don’t think this is safe.”

BTS performed “Butter,” “Permission to Dance” and “Dynamite” in the busy intersection outside the CBS studios – complete with back-up dancers, set pieces and pyro. They also did three costume changes.

Watch the fun below: