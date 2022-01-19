WATCH: Canada’s Kaytranada Performs With H.E.R. On ‘Tonight Show’
Canada’s Kaytranada teamed up with H.E.R. to perform their collaboration “Intimidated” on Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
It is the title track from an EP the 29-year-old Montreal producer-DJ released last November that also features Thundercat (“Be Careful”) and Mach-Hommy (“$payforhaiti”).
Kaytranada has not released an album since 2019’s Bubba, which earned a pair of Grammys and a JUNO Award.
Check out the performance below:
