WATCH: Dan + Shay Record New Version Of 'Tequila'

Dan + Shay used their mobile devices and social media on Sunday to record a new version of their hit single “Tequila.”

“Since we can’t be on the road to celebrate the 3 year anniversary of TEQUILA, this is the next best thing, right?,” read a message to fans on Instagram. The country duo recorded the stripped-down version at their individual homes using iPhones.

Dan + Shay released “Tequila” on Jan. 10, 2018 as the first single from their self-titled third studio album. It went to No. 1 on the Country charts in the U.S. and Canada.

“thanks to everyone who helped us make this song, and everyone who has listened,” the pair wrote in an earlier Instagram post. “y’all changed our lives and continue to change our lives in more ways than you know.”

The song was penned by Dan + Shay’s Dan Smyers with Nicolle Galyon and Jordan Reynolds and was produced by Smyers and Scott Hendricks. It earned a Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance and both Single and Song of the Year at the ACM Awards.

“Tequila” was also nominated at the CMA Awards, American Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards.