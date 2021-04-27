WATCH: Justin Bieber Does 'Peaches' With Classroom Instruments

Justin Bieber has performed his hit “Peaches” while backed by kazoo, maracas and other fun instruments.

The Canadian singer appeared in a “Classroom Instruments” segment that aired on Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He was joined by the late night host – who used a peach as a shaker – and house band The Roots for the sweet interpretation of the song.

The performance ends with a bang – thanks to brown paper bags, of course.

The original version of “Peaches,” on Bieber’s latest album Justice, features fellow Canadian singer Daniel Caesar as well as Giveon. It’s currently at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 after debuting at No. 1.

Check out the “Classroom Instruments” rendition of “Peaches” below: