WATCH: Justin Bieber Hypes 'Biebs Brew' At Tim Hortons

Justin Bieber is hyping his latest offering at Tim Hortons in a commercial that premiered Wednesday.

The Canadian singer stands in a conference room waiting for his Biebs Brew – a French Vanilla-flavoured cold brew – to steep. When Tim Hortons staffer “Pam” tells Bieber to come back in the morning, he replies: “Yeah, not a chance I let someone put their lips on the Biebs Brew before this guy.

“I’m a stan.”

Bieber then settles into a chair for the night – but only after making “Pam” feel like the luckiest woman in the world.

As announced last month, Biebs Brew debuts at Tims Hortons in the U.S. and Canada on June 6, when his Timbiebs return. Also coming back is Timbiebs merch, including a beanie, fanny pack and tote bag. New to the collection will also be a stainless steel Biebs Brew tumbler with reusable straw.

In February, Tim Hortons parent company Restaurant Brands International, credited Timbiebs with helping to boost sales in the fourth quarter of 2021 by 10.3 per cent. The company's Popeyes brand partnered with rap star Megan Thee Stallion last October.

