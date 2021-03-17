WATCH: Nick Jonas, Jimmy Fallon Sing About Text Anticipation

The frustration of waiting while someone types a text message reply is the focus of a song that debuted this week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The late night host teamed up with Nick Jonas for “3 Dots,” a catchy tune about texting anticipation.

“My girl been writing back so long that I be wigging out,” sings Jonas. “Like, 15 minutes, man / I wonder what she write about / Gotta know what the text is gonna be / It’s like the little bubbles’ making fun of me.”

Last month, Jonas joined SNL cast members to sing about an awkward bachelor party tradition. “I love getting hard with my homies / boned up next to my pals,” the pop star sang. “You only get one bachelor party / might as well spend it aroused.”