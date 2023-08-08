Watch Steph Curry Sing 'Misery Business' With Paramore

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry surprised fans last night (August 7) during a Paramore concert in San Francisco.

The hometown hero appeared on stage at the Chase Center, where Curry's Warriors play, to help the band sing their hit "Misery Business." The band choose one lucky fan to join them each night and on this night the four-time NBA champion was the lucky audience member.

Williams explained Curry's appearance to the fans, saying, “So look, you know us and Steph, we go back a few years. And tonight is our reunion… Tonight we’re going to sing something together. Listen, from the moment Steph takes the mic, this is no longer a Paramore show, this is a Steph Curry show.”

Curry took over lead vocals for the song's chorus, jumping around and dancing with Williams as streamers fell from above.

This isn't the first time the NBA star and the emo-pop band joined forces. Paramore performed at Curry's 30th birthday party back in 2018.