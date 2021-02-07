WATCH: The Weeknd Performs Explosive Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Weeknd put on a spectacular halftime show at Sunday's Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay that thrilled fans, likely earned him some new ones, and made Canadians proud.

The singer donned a sparkling Givenchy red blazer and black pants, a look he has showcased since the release of After Hours last March, to perform a medley of his hits – “Starboy,” “The Hills,” “I Can’t Feel My Face,” “I Feel It Coming,” “In Your Eyes” and “Earned It" – from the upper stands in the end zone of Raymond James Stadium. He was backed by a choir, a string section and plenty of pyro.

The Weeknd closed the show by joining a field full of dancers for a frenzied, fiery version of his smash “Blinding Lights.”

The show was flawless and, as he had promised, cinematic and PG-rated. Plus, The Weeknd sang live.

Among those watching in person in the stadium was Ciara, as well as cardboard cut-outs of stars like Billie Eilish, Ozzy Osbourne, Eminem and DJ Kahled.

The Weeknd was the fourth Canadian artist to perform at a Super Bowl halftime show – following Dan Aykroyd, Paul Shaffer and Shania Twain – but the first Canadian artist to headline alone. He was also the first Black artist to headline the halftime show since Beyoncé in 2013 and – with only nine days until his 31st birthday – the youngest halftime headliner since Lady Gaga in 2017.

The Weeknd’s Super Bowl debut was honoured with the declaration of "The Weeknd Day" in his hometown.

“Millions of people will be watching him and cheering him on but we know Scarborough, a community he continues to support, will be cheering the loudest,” Toronto mayor John Tory wrote in his proclamation.

Check out some of the early social media reactions to The Weeknd's performance:

Well done @theweeknd. Loved the set and pyros. You looked and sounded great! A Big Hug and Loud Applause!! #SuperBowl — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) February 8, 2021

that halftime show was harrrrrrd @theweeknd 🔥🔥 — Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly) February 8, 2021

Halftime show was crazy 🔥🔥 @theweeknd — iann dior (@ianndior) February 8, 2021

Incredible performance by @theweeknd at the #SuperBowl #PepsiHalftime show.



From Scarborough all the way to the world’s biggest stage.



Making Toronto proud. pic.twitter.com/Tsc2tUJNb7 — John Tory (@JohnTory) February 8, 2021