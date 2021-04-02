What Happened April 2nd In Pop Music History

It’s April 2nd and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2011, Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the sixth and final week. The personal freedom anthem was the title track from the pop star’s second studio album.

- In 1977, Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart, where it remained for 31 non-consecutive weeks. The band’s 11th studio album featured the hits “Dreams,” “Don’t Stop” and “Go Your Own Way.”

- In 1991, Quavious Keyate Marshall was born in Athens, Georgia. He is better known today as Quavo, from rap group Migos.

- In 1939, Marvin Pentz Gay Jr. was born in Washington, DC. As Marvin Gaye, he went on to record hits like “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You),” “Let’s Get It On” and “Sexual Healing.” He was shot dead by his father in 1984 on the day before his 45th birthday.

- In 1969, Frank Sinatra’s version of “My Way” made it onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart, where it eventually peaked at No. 27 and became one of his trademark songs. The English lyrics of “My Way” were written by Ottawa’s Paul Anka, but the music is a 1967 French pop song called “Comme d’habitude” by Jacques Revaux and Claude François.

And that’s what popped on this day.

