What Happened August 15th In Pop Music History

It’s August 15th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1989, Joseph Adam Jonas was born in Arizona. With his brothers Kevin and Nick, he formed the Jonas Brothers, which has had hits like “Burnin’ Up” and “Sucker.” He also fronted DNCE of “Cake By The Ocean” fame.

- In 1981, Diana Ross and Lionel Richie started a nine-week run at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Endless Love.” The song, written by Richie, was from the movie of the same name.

- In 1991, Paul Simon performed a free concert in New York City's Central Park in front of an estimated 50,000 people. The show was recorded for the album and film Paul Simon's Concert in the Park.

- In 1992, “End Of The Road” by Boyz II Men started a 13-week run at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The group’s first song to top the chart, it broke a record previously held by Elvis Presley and won a pair of Grammys.

And that’s what popped on this day.

