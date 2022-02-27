What Happened February 27th In Pop Music History

It’s February 27th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1990, Janet Jackson kicked off her first headlining tour in Pensacola, Florida, in front of about 9,000 fans. The Rhythm Nation World Tour included stops in Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, and Ottawa.

- In 1980, Michael Jackson won his first Grammy Award – Best R&B Performance for “Don’t Stop ’Til You Get Enough.” He had three previous nominations as a member of The Jackson 5 and for a duet with Diana Ross. Jackson would earn another 12 Grammys plus a Legend Award and Lifetime Achievement Award.

- In 1981, Joshua Winslow Groban was born in Los Angeles. He released his self-titled debut album in 2001 and had a hit in 2003 with “You Raise Me Up.” One of his best-selling albums was 2007’s Noël, even though Groban is Jewish.

- In 1988, George Michael earned his sixth No.1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Father Figure” from the album Faith. It spent two weeks at the top of the chart. In Canada, the song peaked at No. 2.

- In 1993, Whitney Houston’s cover of Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You,” produced by Canada’s David Foster, was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for its 14th (and final) week, setting a new record.

And that’s what popped on this day.

