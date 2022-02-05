What Happened February 5th In Pop Music History

It’s February 5th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2017, Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl halftime performance began with pre-recorded footage of the pop star standing on the stadium roof singing parts of “God Bless America” and “This Land Is Your Land” before jumping off. The live portion of the halftime show began with Gaga, suspended by cables, being lowered to the stage.

- In 1981, Joni Mitchell, whose iconic songs include “Big Yellow Taxi” and “Both Sides Now,” was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the Juno Awards in Toronto.

- In 2018, Paul Simon announced that his Homeward Bound Tour would be his last. It kicked off in Vancouver and included shows in Toronto and Montreal.

- In 1983, Toto’s “Africa” replaced “Down Under” by Men At Work at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The following week, “Down Under” was back on top.

- In 1969, Robert Barisford Brown was born in Boston. He was got the performing bug as a child after seeing James Brown in concert. After having a successful run as part of New Edition, Bobby Brown launched a solo career that included the No. 1 single “My Prerogative.”

- In 1986, Prince released “Kiss” as the lead single from Prince and The Revolution’s eighth studio album Parade. A Top 10 hit in Canada, the song went had a two-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in April 1986.

And that’s what popped on this day.

Follow @jrk_media on Twitter & Instagram