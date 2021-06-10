What Happened June 10th In Pop Music History

It’s June 10th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1978, John Travolta and Olivia Newton John went to No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “You're The One That I Want” from the soundtrack to Grease.

- In 2005, Governor General Adrienne Clarkson awarded the Order of Canada to Ottawa’s Paul Anka, Canada’s first pop star, who had hits like “Diana” and “Lonely Boy.”

- In 2000, Eminem's The Marshall Mathers LP started an eight-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. It included “The Real Slim Shady” and “Stan.”

- In 1975, the Eagles released their fourth studio album, One of These Nights. It featured songs like “Lyin’ Eyes” and “Take It to the Limit.”

- In 2003, “Goody Two Shoes” singer Adam Ant was arrested in London on suspicion of throwing rocks at windows and then stripping off his clothes and going to a café.

And that’s what popped on this day.

